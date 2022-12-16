Krawczyk seeks re-election, board chairmanship

Joseph L. Krawczyk Jr., former state representative from Bennington and member of the Select Board, passed away at the age of 74.

Although I did not serve with Joe Krawczyk, I did work with him. I was a lobbyist when he was in the House of Representatives. I had pretty much assumed that he and I would probably not agree on much. Boy, was I surprised. Joe was a serious listener. It didn’t matter what the issue was. He was always willing to sit down and listen. If you made a coherent and legitimate case, he would pay attention and, on occasion, would change his mind. Joe Krawczyk epitomized what it means to be a public leader. The country would be in much better shape if we had more good people like Joe Krawczyk.

Bob Stannard

Manchester

