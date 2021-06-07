Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: Letter writer Kimball Shinkoskey made an appeal to clergy and "religious people'' to speak out against gun violence. While I wholeheartedly agree, I want to point out that the sixth commandment does not actually say, "thou shall not kill." In fact, the original Hebrew states, "lo teartzech / לא תרצ͏ח," which means, "thou shall not murder." Both the Hebrew and Christian Bible prohibit murder, not killing. I trust any thinking person will recognize that there is a difference between killing and murdering.

l'shalom,

Rabbi Howard A. Cohen,

Bennington

