Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.