This is short and to the point. There is something seriously wrong with the Bennington judicial system, specifically Judge Cortland Corsones.
The amount of hard work, grueling hours and relentless surveillance done by several law enforcement agencies alongside the expenditure of taxpayer money is all an absolute waste if the case is brought in front of Corsones. At any given time, you can pick up the Banner and read at least one article about how he allowed another drug dealer or felon to be released and walk our streets as if nothing happened.
Corsones, by way of his "rulings," has shown repeatedly that not only does he not value the efforts of the police but also has zero regard or concern for the hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens that have to live, raise children and build their life in what once was a beautiful sleepy little town. By putting these repeat criminals and felons back on the street, he is sending a message to all that Bennington is a safe place for bad people.
Greg Tobin
Bennington