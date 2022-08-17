We all know it's very hard to see someone depart that has had such an influence on the community (O'Keefe stepping down, Aug. 14). I think, and I'm sure you agree, that it is time for change and to move forward slowly and positively in your selection process.
As you know, I have always been a believer in promoting within. I seriously don't believe that this should be the case here. A fresh start is needed! I think the approach would be for the select board to do three things: list positive achievements, constructive issues and vision. In doing this, remember three things: Prioritize, first things first, stop, look, envision both sides, and sharpen the saw, all while doing this prior to the interview process. Then create your interview session questions.
The answers should not be to create and hire a hand-picked committee, further creating issues and embarrassment to the board. Then further create your own Town Plan Vision with careful, cautious planning, and then move forward with your vision and the taxpayers' vision, and input town department suggestions and business suggestions. Yes, a newly created 2023 Town Plan should consider needs and not wants.
It is necessary to move forward in a positive motion to recreate the trust in the town government that has been lost. Unfortunately, and I have to say that I don't like the admission of the word trust either. You, the Select Board, are the taxpayer and rate-payer leaders. The town manager carries out the plan and should not advocate. The boards are information gathers, not influencers or advocates. The explanation above is not new. In the past, under Ivan Beattie's leadership chairmanship, this has happened and followed state guidance, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and state bylaws and statutes.
Steven Nichols
Bennington