In Mr. (Charles) Putney's letter (Nov. 10), he fabricates a scenario based on misinformation. Pres. Trump was quoted at the Save America Rally speech, advising his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically walk to the Capitol to urge members of the Senate......". He never used such words as storm, breach or the phrase break-in. Later, Pres. Trump said, "I am asking everyone in the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, we are the party of law and order - respect the law and our great men and woman in blue, thank you, and please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are truly on the side of our country. Stay Peaceful."
The balance of Mr. Putney's letter speaks to violent incidences but fails to include violence perpetrated by the left such as: A Mr. (Bernie) Sanders' supporter shooting up Republican congressmen and women on a D.C. baseball field; and physical attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and N.Y. Congressman Lee Zeldin; and the hundreds of riots in our major cities in past summers where killing, burning, looting and vandalizing were perpetrated by the left leaning Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements. No one has yet been held accountable for these crimes.
Unfortunately, the true facts giving the full story is rarely contained in mainstream media communications. Typically, Mr. Putney, as well as approximately half our nation, remains uninformed.
Perry Green
Manchester Center