Beginning today, Aug. 26, the Oldcastle Theater Company will be staging the play "Sheepdog" at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. The play tells the story of two Cleveland police officers, Amina and Ryan, who fall in love. Amina is Black, and Ryan is white. As Amina and Ryan navigate their relationship, a police shooting of a young Black man throws the department into chaos.
"Sheepdog" examines big questions about race and policing through an intensely personal lens. The Performing Arts Center, in cooperation with the Justice Reading Group, will be hosting two community discussions after performances of the play on Sunday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 1. On Sept. 1, the discussion will be after the evening performance. Anyone who has attended any performance of "Sheepdog" is invited to participate in these discussions. The play is about 80 to 90 minutes long, so the discussion should get underway around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, and around 9 p.m. on Sept. 1.
"Sheepdog" performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, 27 and 31, and on Sept. 1, 2 and 3. Performances will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, 28, and Sept. 1, 3 and 4. Evening performances on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 are pay-what-you-will pricing. The Performing Arts Center and the Justice Reading Group hope that these discussions inspire deep consideration of the play's subject matter and that they will illuminate connections between the questions the play raises and the community here in Bennington as it considers some of the same issues.
Jack Rossiter-Munley
Bennington