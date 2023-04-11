If we wish, we don’t have to have wired telephone service to our home. Likewise, we are not mandated to have electrical service from the grid to our home. These services are obtained at your discretion. While these services, in most instances, are readily available, whether you choose to use them or not is a decision free of adverse consequences. These services are thoroughly tested and, if not abused, don’t harm you. They certainly don’t make you sick. Rather, most would identify them as useful.
Wireless telecommunications share none of these characteristics. The FCC tells you, your village or town, and your state government you have no choice. You are mandated to live in an inescapable sea of radiation that, with 5G, grows ever more powerful. The FCC, the agency charged with establishing safe limits to wireless communications radiation, canceled all testing of the public health consequences of this radiation before conclusions could be drawn. With complete disregard for the enormous developing body of scientific evidence, it has ignored court orders to examine the science behind these concerns. Moreover, it has preempted all challenges to the implementation of the technology not because it knows that such challenges would be frivolous but quite the opposite because it knows that such radiation is harmful. Thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers have told it so. In an agency that is so steeped in conflict of interest, it is hardly surprising that the stench of greed overpowers the slightest concern for your health.
Am I a luddite? Hardly. Communication services could be delivered much more safely. But for that to happen, politicians would have to comprehend science, and politicians would have to care about your health. Years from now, when the full weight of their ignorance is felt by society, those politicians will have died smug in their venality, and you will be sick.
The state of New Hampshire published an excellent report: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1474/reports/5G final report.pdf Consider contacting the Vermont Department of Public Service, for they are the ones that, in stunning irony, are issuing Certificates of Public Good for the unceasing, DNA-altering radiation that, without any legal recourse, will be coming to the telephone pole outside your child’s bedroom window.
Kim Hall
North Bennington