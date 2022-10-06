John Calvin Coolidge, Sr. was an educated businessman who held several state and municipal offices in his hometown of Plymouth. Besides owning the general store, he was the town’s postmaster, justice of the peace and notary public.
Warren G. Harding, 29th President of the United States, was vacationing in San Francisco in the summer of 1923. Suddenly, on Aug. 2, he died of an apparent heart attack. John Calvin Coolidge, Jr. was the Vice President at the time and was visiting the family homestead in Plymouth. When word finally arrived of Harding’s demise, it was in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 1923. The senior Coolidge found the wording for an oath of office for the President of the United States as specified in the second article of the U.S. Constitution. So, by the light of a kerosene lamp, and by his authority to administer oaths in the State of Vermont, John Sr. swore in his son as President of the United States at 2:30 a.m. To this day Calvin Coolidge was and is the only President to be sworn into office by his father.
By existing Vermont State law, a town must vote on a completely new slate of justices of the peace every even-numbered year. State statute bases the number of justices to be elected by the town population. The maximum amount of justices must not be more than 15. Bennington, being a sizeable Vermont town, will be voting for 15 new justices in this November election. This year there will be 24 people running for these 15 offices.
Performing marriages is probably the one duty that most citizens recognize as that of a justice of peace. ‘Solemnizing a marriage’ is likely the least important task that justice is asked to do. Besides being a notary public, the justice is also a member of the Board of Civil Authority, along with the Select Board, the Town Clerk and the Assistant Town Clerk. The BCA determines if a property owner has a legitimate grievance with the town’s lister. This may require an on-site visitation of a disputed property.
But by far, the most important job of the justices is to oversee and officiate the elections. I was an official at the last Presidential election, and I can assure our voters that nobody ‘stole the election’ here in Bennington. Any disputed elections are recounted by the justices. Persons who are not able to go to the polls because of a handicap are allowed to vote at home without an absentee ballot. In such a case, three justices must witness such an off-site ballot. There are other less important things like administering oaths of office, deciding where and how many voting booths will be located etc.
Hopefully, this shows the importance of your vote for justice the peace. The ballot will read, “Vote for no more than 15.” That does not mean that you should vote for all you can. If you know that certain people would make good justices of the peace, you should only vote for them. If you only know some righteous things about 2, 3 or 4 people on the ballot, you should only vote for them. If you vote for all 15 candidates, you very well may be hurting the chances of the people you would like to see as justices of the peace.
Jerry Albert
Bennington