To the Editor: Be prepared for a parade of elitists across the main stream media stage. For example: Bill Gates’ recent “infomercial” promoting his new book on climate change featured on CBS, with Nora O’Donnell, and with Chris Wallace, on “Fox News Sunday.” Gates was so happy to have the spotlight with O’Donnell that he even volunteered some negative speculation about the corona virus vaccine for good measure.
Don’t be swayed by this well scripted presentation in advance of the proposal of “The Green New Deal.” The Biden Administration, in coordination with the main stream media, will offer “The Green New Deal” as salvation after using images of climate disasters as scare tactics to persuade you that the world as we know it is going to end — remember “Chicken Little.”
This is an attempt to funnel us towards limited energy diversity. Once we have fallen through that funnel and are beholden to one energy supply, which is subsidized by our tax dollars, and when combined with our utility bill payment for electricity — including our car’s fuel and our home’s heating source — will all go to the liberal agenda. And those in control will be the beneficiaries of a limitless source of income.
Yes, through taxes and as consumers, we Americans are the largest source of money in the world. Bill Gates and billionaires like him have enough money to build their own power plants, so why would they want to help drag society down by supporting an “intermittent” green energy infrastructure — to eliminate the diversity of options. How vulnerable do you think our fellow citizens in Texas felt during the recent winter blast and resulting electrical disaster?
Peter Shumlin, before introducing an aggressive renewable energy program, refused to renew the permit for the nuclear power plant in Vernon. And California refuses to recognize natural gas as an energy alternative. The forces at work are not using the word “diversity” when it comes to our energy supply — it’s all green electric. Germany is proceeding with the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline under the Baltic sea from Russia. And China is continuing to build coal fired electric power plants. The Biden team is going to make sure we go green by eliminating all of the alternatives — and along with it, beef (just ask Bill Gates).
No article about climate change would be complete without mention of Al Gore, who recently bought a $9 million home at sea level. And how about the Obamas' home on Cape Cod — they all know the truth.
Do not be swayed by the elaborate ruse which is about to be released upon us by the Biden administration, using the production talents of their media friends, to deprive us of our energy diversity.
Dustin Lang,
Franklin