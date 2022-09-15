According to a Gallup poll, approximately 80 percent of the U.S. public now consider the news media biased.
Yet the Bennington Banner/Manchester Journal brazenly cites a poll from PBS? The government run "Propaganda Broadcasting Service" claimed the “majority” of Americans essentially now loathe Trump and his popularity has gone “down” since? Right. And the next thing you’re going to tell us is that it’s an absolute fact that God doesn’t exist. Oh, wait you basically did that already too………
Sorry, but in contradiction of your bible “Rules For Radicals” by Saul Alinsky – repeating something ad nauseum does not apparently cause “most” people to believe it. You are simply white noise with Communist “undertones.”
The USA has long lost its free press. The Banner alone has been proof of that for decades. With that, came the loss of our free country.
Enjoy, "Comrades."
Kathy Henry
Manchester