To the Editor: It’s midsummer in Vermont, the state with the highest percentage of people fully immunized. Life here is starting to feel more “normal” — restaurants are crowded, stores are full of people without masks, and cases remain low. But in the country as a whole there’s a real virus mess. A surprising number of Americans just do not want to get vaccinated, and the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among them. It’s “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," the CDC Director said Friday. Cases are surging dramatically in low vaccination rate states like Alabama and Arkansas. Over 99 percent of current deaths from COVID-19 are now among unvaccinated people, and are 100 percent preventable.
It’s easy to blame Republican rhetoric, but vaccine “hesitancy” isn’t caused by a single thing, and likely won’t be solved by a single strategy. Some question the “safety” of the vaccines, despite 175 million Americans having been immunized without issues. Why? The FDA hasn’t yet formally approved them…they are given under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Formal FDA approval would eliminate that excuse and reassure a lot of people. Why isn’t that happening?
Biden, the Surgeon General and other Democrats have spoken out about the need for vaccination, but they aren’t reaching the hesitant. Trump, Pence, and all Republican governors have been vaccinated but refuse to speak out in favor of getting the shots. Scaremongers like Tucker Carlson spread vaccine lies even as they oddly refuse to say if they’ve been vaccinated. The government has been sending people door to door to talk about immunization. The goal is simply to inform; no one is required to get shots. But even this effort is being undercut by people like Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who portrays it as “Brownshirts” forcing people to participate in a national health “experiment.”
Facebook’s effort to take down false information clearly isn’t working. Is it too much to ask for Facebook itself to post facts and information about getting vaccinated? Public figures vaguely complaining about “misinformation” need to be much more specific: what information is untrue, and what’s untrue about it?
The stories of the many families who paid a terrible price for ignoring the virus and the vaccine can be a powerful tool to convince skeptics. Maybe advancing the truth on all these fronts can lead us out of this crisis and away from a repeat of last year’s nightmare.
Paul Kolderie,
Hoosick, N.Y.