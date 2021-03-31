To the Editor: Our nation’s early economic system was built on very wealthy men exploiting free or cheap labor. Southern land owners used the free labor of enslaved Black workers to build their fortunes. Northern factory owners used child labor and low-cost immigrant labor to manufacture products.
The Civil War didn’t really solve the problem. White landowners in the South depended on illiterate sharecroppers to do the work, often for little or no compensation. Repressive Jim Crow laws deprived Black citizens of any opportunity to bring about change. In the North, manufacturers did everything they could do to prevent unions, in an effort to keep wages low.
In the first 80 years of the 20th century the nation made tremendous economic progress when unions, progressive taxation and government investment in infrastructure created a strong middle class with the resources to achieve a living wage.
Today we have the same forces at work as in the 19th century. Georgia has just passed an act designed to limit the impact of Black votes. Similar efforts are underway in other states. Conservatives will do anything they can to prevent an increase in the minimum wage and thereby enable families to earn a living wage. The people with the greatest wealth manage to get away with low levels of taxation.
The conservative effort to keep wages low, limit access to the vote, prevent unionization, and keep income and corporate taxes low is reinforcing the oligarchy that owns a disproportionate portion of our nation’s property.
Charles R. Putney,
Bennington