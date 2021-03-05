To the Editor: The Electoral College was a compromise between those who wanted the president to be elected by popular vote and those who wanted the president elected by Congress. The compromise left it to states to determine how electors were chosen, with each state entitled to one electoral vote for every House and Senate seat to which it was entitled.
Back then, both communications and transportation were primitive, limiting the availability of information, and many distrusted pure “popular democracy” that gave direct voting power to uneducated citizens. Slavery also played a major role in rejecting the popular vote method. Another compromise allowed slave states to count three fifths of the slave population in determining how many members of congress, thus how many electors, they were entitled to. Since slaves could not vote, choosing the president by popular vote have given slave states far less power. A slaveholding Virginian was president for 32 of the first 36 years that the Constitution governed our country.
The Electoral College violates the "one person one vote" principle fundamental to a truly democratic country in two important ways: (1) because every state — whether giant California or tiny Vermont — gets two senators, smaller states get more electoral votes per population than larger states; (2) landslide victories in one state can be completely offset by the narrowest of losses in another state. That’s why the loser of the popular vote became president in 2000 and 2016. It’s also why candidates spend so much time in “swing states” where the vote is likely to be close, while ignoring states where one candidate is well ahead.
There have been over 700 unsuccessful proposals to replace the Electoral College. A constitutional amendment requires approval by two-thirds of both the House and the Senate, then ratification by three-quarters of all states. Since the Electoral College will always benefit one party — currently the Republicans — this is a near impossible task.
A potential way around that problem is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). This multi-state agreement commits electors to vote for the candidate who wins the national popular vote even if that candidate loses the popular vote within the state. It has been adopted by 15 states and the District of Columbia, and would become effective once there are enough states in the compact to reach the electoral majority of 270. It is currently 74 electoral votes short of that target.
Magdalena Usategui,
Shaftsbury