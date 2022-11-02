Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out: if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth-grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35 percent of students tested “proficient” or above. In the case of eighth-grade math, a mere 27 percent of students tested “proficient” or above. Frequently the blame for bad test scores is placed on the backs of “poor” kids who don’t have the support, home resources, or advantages that other kids have.
This is a false narrative — of the Vermont school children ineligible for the national school lunch program, proficiency ranges from 34 percent for eighth-grade math to a high of 46 percent for fourth-grade math. Where are the alarm bells? Where are the calls to reform the system, to return to basics, to burn it all down and start over because even starting from scratch, it couldn’t get worse?
In 2020, Governor Scott signed a bill that stated, “Each school district shall make condoms available to all students in its secondary schools, free of charge.” Further, “A mandated reporter [school employee] . . . shall not be deemed to have violated the requirements of this section [mandating parental notification] solely on the basis of making condoms available to a secondary school student in accordance with 16 V.S.A. section 132.” In plain English, schools must provide condoms to children in grades 7 through 12, and there is no need to notify parents. Perhaps the Agency of Education could spend more time focused on teaching our children to read, write, do math, and perform science. According to the Census Bureau, Vermont per-pupil spending is the fourth-highest in the nation. I submit parents, and their children, are not getting their money’s worth.
Brian Vogel
Manchester Center