To the Editor: The acquisition of Southern Vermont College’s (SVC) campus by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is an important turn of events for Bennington and its residents. The fund is a way to show how grateful we all are for the SVHC Board of Trustees and their decision to make this project a priority for the community. This small fund will help offset any transitional finances needed to get the project started. The Grateful Bennington Fund, in Support of the SVHC College Campus Initiative, will kick off February 1st and end February 28th with a goal to raise $500,000.
It’s hard to find something that’s going well in Bennington and not find some connection to Southwestern Vermont Health Care. Where an organization might have stopped after a large investment of time, resources and finances in the Putnam Block redevelopment, our hospital continues to practice servanthood leadership by giving more and investing.
This new project on top of the former Southern Vermont College campus is our “beacon on a hill.” It represents the good of Bennington in a time when it's sometimes hard to find the good. It represents the promise of Bennington — a promise of a proud past and vibrant future. The economic impact of a sustainable, modern and cared for SVC property is good for us all.
There’s another element at play here. I mentioned it in a 2016 Bennington Banner column. It is the idea of catalytic leadership. In the 2016 column, we had just learned that a group of community-minded organizations and investors were about to take on the Putnam Block initiative. Back then, I said that demonstrations of leadership like this not only improve the Putnam Block, but give permission for other investors watching to invest in downtown as well.
It is the idea that strong and powerful acts of leadership, like redeveloping the Putnam Block then or the Southern Vermont College campus now, can act as a catalyst for more development. Perhaps a hopeful statement back in 2016, we now see what a restored Putnam Block has already done downtown with investments in new breweries, residents, a restored middle school, a converted town garage and more! It will be the same for the Southern Vermont College property. The efforts and leadership of the hospital will give permission and the green light for others to invest in Bennington and the region.
However, community development and taking care of the promise of Bennington is a participatory sport. It’s time for others, as many of you have done before, to get into the arena. It’s time for us to show our gratefulness and appreciation for all the health care system is doing (mind you, outside of their industry of health care!).
Again, I thank the leadership of SVHC on behalf of the Chamber and region. I look forward to rolling up our sleeves to help in any way we can. I hope you do the same!
Always Onward and Stronger Together,
Matt Harrington,
Bennington
The writer is executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.