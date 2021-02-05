Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly cloudy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.