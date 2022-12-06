The Bagmati River, which is located in Nepal, has faced serious drought and water pollution. This holy river which has a ritual significance and goes across the country, has turned into a polluted dying river that has waste and plastic-made islands. The deadly poisonous water is no longer usable and has been polluted by nearby factories.
Locals who consider this river a sacred body and drinking water source now have to resort to bottled water and other packaged forms of water, which create a cycle of pollution as these plastics end up in the river. Volunteers have gathered to clean the river and collect plastics, but there are more efficient ways to help the polluted water. There is always hope for the locals to bring back the holy river and continue the rituals and keep this vital resource of water in Nepal.
Shadan Karimi
Bennington