In 1963 Congress passed a resolution requesting community leaders and civic organizations to conduct bell ringing ceremonies on and in observance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Ten years ago, the Bennington Rotary Club voted to take on the task of ringing the ship’s bell from the now retired USS Bennington. Every year since the Rotary has conducted a bell ringing event at the Town Offices where the ship’s bell is now enshrined.
Last year (2022) Rotary invited the Friends of the Bennington Monument to join our club in this celebration. This evolved this year into a joint celebration beginning with the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Monument by re-enactors, Mike and Phyllis Chapman. Immediately after the reading, a car parade formed up consisting of Rotarians, a re-enactor’s float and members of the American Legion Motorcycle Club. Other spectators join the parade many in antique vehicles. The motorcade made its way down Main Street, escorted by the Police Department. The Bennington Fire Department provided traffic control at all the intersections on the route to the Town Offices.
When the parade ended the Rotary Bell Ringing Ceremony began.
It was a great gathering with the Monument and the Bell brought to the fore front of the observance of Independence Day. The Bennington Rotary Club is grateful for all who volunteered to help us with this presentation. Particularly Marylou Chicote, director of the Monument, Stuart Hurd, town manager, Paul Doucette, chief of the BPD, Nathan Berres and Rick Knapp of the BFD. Our thanks also to the afore-mentioned re-enactors and the crew from CAT-TV.
The Bennington Rotary Club is indeed proud of this great community.
Jerry Albert
Committee Chair
Bennington Rotary Club