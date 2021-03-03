To the Editor: I want to express my deep appreciation to the voters of Bennington for supporting the town budget in a big way and for supporting the new initiative “A Penny for Parks.” This new initiative will generate monies to be placed in reserve for improvements to all our parks. Our first effort will be to replace the now aged and deteriorating Community Built Park. It may take two years to raise sufficient funds, but with this reserve, we can now be assured that the funds will be there. In the long run it will offer us the opportunity to continually improve our recreation amenities.
Let me also congratulate Jim Carroll, Tom Haley and Gary Corey on winning seats on the Select Board. For the two new members, we will put together a packet of information and documents which you will require. I look forward to working with you.
Stuart A. Hurd,
Bennington
The writer is Bennington's town manager.