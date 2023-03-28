As a student who is passionate about environmental protection, I was thrilled to read about Susan Sgorbati's speech at the United Nations Water Conference. Sgorbati, the director of Bennington College's Center for the Advancement of Public Action, has been working for more than five years to promote water conservation efforts through the Transboundary Water In Cooperation Network. Along with other environmental leaders, she is now advocating for a U.N. Convention on Conserving River Deltas, which plays a vital role in climate regulation and biodiversity.
I believe that the work of Sgorbati and her colleagues is essential in addressing the global water crisis, which affects millions of people worldwide. By creating a "network of networks" that brings together community organizations from different continents, TWIN is taking a collaborative approach to tackle this issue. I am impressed by the diversity of perspectives that this network encompasses, and I believe that it is through such collaboration that we can find sustainable solutions for environmental challenges.
Moreover, I am inspired by Sgorbati's commitment to engaging with different communities, as evidenced by TWIN's work within the Amazon, Congo River, Indus River Basin, Jordan River, Mekong River and the Niger River. I believe that this kind of community-based approach is crucial in ensuring that environmental initiatives are inclusive and effective.
In conclusion, I would like to commend Susan Sgorbati, Asim Zia, Oluowo Freeman, and their colleagues for their efforts to promote environmental protection and sustainability of water resources worldwide.
Diana Chipak
Bennington