To the Editor:
On behalf of the Board and staff of the Manchester Community Library, I would like to thank HITS Shows for continuing the longstanding tradition of donating Vermont Summer Festival spectator gate receipts to local non-profit organizations.
This year, the Library partnered with Manchester Elementary Middle School (MEMS) PTO and the Northshire Day School. Together, over 30 volunteers staffed the gates on weekends for the six-week festival.
I am delighted to share that we raised over $7,000 to support programs and services for Manchester children and families at all three organizations. A special shout out to Boy Scout Troop 332 for their volunteers who helped greet and direct visitors. This was truly a collaborative community effort--thanks to all!
J. Violet Gannon
Executive Director, Manchester Community Library
Manchester