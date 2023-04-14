Thanks from Tutorial Center and open house
Thank you to the Bennington citizens who voted in favor of approving The Tutorial Center’s funding request on Town Meeting Day. These funds support our ability to assist with individual academic tutoring, job readiness skills, and literacy development. We are pleased to be able to continue providing services for the residents, students, and schools in the Bennington area. Thank you for your support.
The Tutorial Center will be holding an open house at our new home-to-be, the old Bennington Sports and Graphics building at 451 Main Street, Bennington, on Wednesday, April 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Stop by and see the plans for the new space.
We are celebrating our 50th year in Bennington County and will be fundraising to renovate this new space on Main Street in Bennington. Thank you in advance for your support.
Sean-Marie Oller
Executive Director
The Tutorial Center
Bennington and Manchester