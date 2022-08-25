In the article entitled “Caregiving: The Growing Crisis that Everyone Must Face” in the May 2022 issue of the AARP Bulletin, it didn’t surprise me to learn that 35 percent of American caregivers in 2022 are baby boomers and 62 percent of today’s family caregivers work other jobs.
As I read some of the struggles that caregivers who were interviewed shared, I couldn’t help thinking how lucky we are to have Bennington Project Independence in Bennington County. Our executive director and our dedicated staff have created a center that is viewed as one of the best in the state and even in the nation. The Richard A. Sleeman Center itself is a model for how adult day service centers can feel homey and have the accommodations and medical care that our elders and people with disabilities need.
It is strange to me that adult day services were only tangentially mentioned as an option for caregivers, yet adult day services are the least expensive option for individuals who meet nursing home level of care eligibility but wish to remain at home. In 2019, 78 percent of at-risk individuals, as identified by Community Partner Agencies, were able to avoid placement in a nursing home or residential care due to the availability of BPI services. We are so fortunate to have BPI for our loved ones when they need compassionate care during the day!
Many thanks to those who sent in donations to help BPI close the money gap caused by the theft of the catalytic converters. We deeply appreciate the generosity of our community.
Linda Putney, President
BPI Board of Directors