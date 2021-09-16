To the editor:
I wanted to extend my sincere appreciation to all the people and businesses that donated items and volunteers who manned the tables and helped to spread the word for our Vermont Paws & Boots basket raffle. Your generosity helped not only to raise funds needed to keep our non-profit program going, it helped spread the word about our mission “Rebuilding heroes one Paw Print at a Time.”
Thank you to West Mountain Animal Hospital, Tom & Teri Haskins, Mt. Anthony Country Club, Darlene Cumm, Orvis, Sue Pleasant, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Lea Hyjek-Schwartz, James Bourgue, Cathy Mack, Miller’s Toll, Ann LeBlanc-Peters, Tap House, Mary Morrissey, Publyk House, Bennington Beverage Outlet, The Apple Barn, EZ Way Rental, The Gift Garden, Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Police Department, VFW Veterans, American Legion Post 13 Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Disabled Veterans Association, CAT TV (Jim Vires), Pupkin Treats (Darlene Stratton) and Elinor Hyjek — who made this event all possible by organizing it.
Michelle LeBlanc
Bennington