To the Editor: On behalf of the Vermont National Guard Troops, of Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron of the 172nd Calvary Regiment and their families, I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the community/regional send off on Monday, May 10th. The 40 Troops were deployed to Kosovo for a peacekeeping mission for one year.
There are many to thank, who when I asked for their help and participation, they stepped up to the plate in force. Thank you to the following:
Town Manager Stuart Hurd; Bennington Police Department — Chief Paul Doucette and Capt. Cam Grande; Bennington Fire Department — Chief Jim Wright, Chad Prentiss & Jeff Santarcangelo; Vermont Veterans' Home — Melissa Jackson, John Endres, veterans and staff; John Behan; Town of Bennington Highway Department; MAUHS Music Director — Lynne Sweet and Spencer Sweet; Veterans of Foreign Wars Members and Auxiliary — Norm LeBlanc & Elaine Sherman; American Legion Post 13 Members and Auxiliary — Steve Greenslet and Darlene Cumm; Vietnam Veterans of America Council 601 — John Miner & Steve Bennett; VFW (Motorcycle) Riders — Joe Bisson; American Legion (Motorcycle) Riders — Daniel Lyle; Better Bennington Corporation — John Shanahan; Tony and Jackie Marro; Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce — Matt Harrington; Vermont State Historic Sites — Bennington Monument; Bennington Elks Club #567 — Fred Gilbar; Bennington Rotary — Gerry and Mary Lou Albert; Catamount Rotary — John Goodrich and T.R. Paquin; Norshaft Lions — Matt Gras and Julie Bushee; Fraternal Order of Eagles — Steve Scribbens and Kim Andrews; Boy Scout Troop 353 (Bennington) — Kathy Niles and Dr. Simon Drew; Boy Scout Troop 334 (Arlington) — Paul Dansereau; Boy Scout Troop 332 (Manchester) — Gary Saunders; Cub Scout Pack 333 — Rob Peters; Cub Scout Pack 330 — Rena Kingsbury; Girl Scout Troop 30215 (Arlington) — Tammy Endres; Girl Scout Troop 58007 (Shaftsbury) — Emily Becker; Girl Scout Troop 30840 — Tammy Lang; Girl Scout Troop 61462 — Jennifer D’Ononfrio; All of the businesses, apartment residents and all Bennington community and region citizens for your participation.
Special thank you to law enforcement agencies: The Bennington Police Department, Vermont State Police, Bennington County Sherriff’s Department, Winhall Police Department, Manchester Police Department and Bennington Rescue Squad.
Special thank you to fire departments from Bennington, Bennington Rural, Pownal Protective, Pownal Valley, North Bennington, Shaftsbury, Arlington, Manchester, North Hoosick, N.Y. and Williamstown, Mass.
Great media coverage by the Bennington Banner — Jim Therrien; CAT-TV — Lisa Beyer, Mike Cutler and staff; WRGB Channel 6 — Stephanie Ryan.
Thank you to everyone for bringing your strong show of support, appreciation, enthusiasm and patriotism. You truly did touch the hearts and souls of our Troops and their families in a very meaningful and heartfelt way!
Rep. Mary A. Morrissey,
Bennington