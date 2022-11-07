The members of the board of the Hoosick Armory want to thank everyone who contributed to our Oct. 29 Nightmare on Elm Street event at the Amory.
It indeed “takes a village” to keep this historic structure — the most imposing in the village and located in the heart of downtown — open, heated, lit and welcoming to all who might want to use it. And people do use it.
The town of Hoosick rents office space there. Central School cheerleaders and rifle club practice there. Weddings, baby showers, Scout meetings, the St. Patrick’s Day after-parade party are all held there.
Its almost 40 rooms host bi-monthly court, a music studio, two social service organizations, three much-used pickleball courts – and most recently, on Oct. 29, almost 150 people, most in costume, who gathered to enjoy the scary ambience and dance to the band West Side Drive.
All of these services are provided entirely by volunteers, with the help of friends such as these who made Nightmare on Elm Street possible: Benson’s Diner, Falls Diner, Hoosac School, Jean’s Diner, Man of Kent, Sand Bar, Village Pizza, Hoosick Provisions, Brown’s Brewing, Curtis Lumber, Stewart’s Shops, town of Hoosick, Unihog, Wilders Cabinet, Ari Gradus, Bennington Granite and Marble, Berle Farm, Connie Kheel, Dave Borge, Deborah Pirie, Diane Ahrberg, Hoosick Falls Country Club, Hoosick Falls Pickleball, Hoosick True Value Hardware, Rick Tinkham, Running Brook Maple, Thorpe’s Pharmacy, Tiashoke Farm, Tom Vallone, Small Song, Sean Nealon, Krissy Fauler and Hoosick Falls Central School. We thank them all, and all who attended our celebration of the armory.
Our next event, Small Business Saturday, will be held Nov. 26. More than 30 vendors have signed up to display their local wares. For more information, see hoosickarmory.org.
Shelly Stiles
Hoosick Armory board, secretary