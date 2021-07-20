To the Editor: The parent committee members of the Mt. Anthony Union High School Senior Class of 2021 would like to thank all the parents and family members who participated with all the graduating class fundraisers! We would also like to thank the following local businesses for all your support and donations which made a challenging year for our 2021 graduates a bit brighter. We could not have done this without the support and dedication of community members such as yourself.
The Village Chocolate Shop, Better Bennington Corp (BBC), Price Chopper, Cinema 7, Dunkin Donuts (North Street), Star Gift Alliance, C & T Design, Pownal View Barn, MSK, Maple Leaf Realty, Knotty Pine Motel, All Out Waste, The Handy Man Can, Hannaford’s, Threat Neutralized Bakery, William T Burns Insurance Inc. / Shaftsbury Insurance, Ocean State Job Lot, Willy’s Variety Market, Bennington Beverage Outlet, Jerome Construction, and Christina Gabrus, MAUHS academic advisor for the class of 2021.
With Gratitude,
Mt. Anthony Union High School Senior Class of 2021 parent committee: Lynn Andrews, Jeannette Cancellieri, Tracy Galle, Stacey Kaufer Torrey King, Diane Noyes-Tovani, Marlena Pellon, Tammy Roy and Christie Whitman