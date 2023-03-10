I write to thank all who voted in this year’s Annual Town meeting. I offer a very special thank-you to all who supported the Town’s budget, which passed by a fairly narrow margin. This was a very difficult year in which to build a budget given inflation and the financial uncertainty it creates. I do understand the concerns voiced. We will do our very best to minimize the impact on the tax rates come June 2023. I would also like to thank those of you who supported the bond for the water system improvements. This will reduce our annual expenditure on these projects and allow them to be completed sooner.
Stuart A. Hurd
Town Manager, Bennington