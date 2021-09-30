To the editor: It is clear to all who visit the Bennington Recreation Center that great care and pride is taken in the maintenance of the facility. Since starting in my position at "The Rec" with the BFYMCA in 2019, I have been so thankful for this facility with clean, well-functioning, maintained amenities -- including a beautiful indoor pool, fitness center, showers, stalls, and so much more!
This is no small task. With the large addition project -- followed by an extremely busy summer camp program -- the amount of time and effort needed has been even greater! Oh yes, and continued safe operations during a pandemic, too! It wouldn't have been possible to do all that we have without the town of Bennington's wonderful crew. They truly take pride in maintaining this municipal facility and making it an enjoyable experience for all members and guests who come in and visit the grounds.
On behalf of the staff, members, guests of The Y at The Rec, we are so grateful for all you do!
Kayla Becker, Bennington Branch Director
Berkshire Family YMCA at the Bennington Recreation Center