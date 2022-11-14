I would like to thank the voters of Shaftsbury, Sunderland, and Glastenbury for their support in the recent elections.
The strong turnout, both in early voting and in person, was encouraging. Democracy is strengthened by voter participation, and participation increases when voters have choices. Thank you to my opponent Victor Harwood for running and offering voters a choice.
Town Clerks Marlene Hall and Susan Whitney did a commendable job overseeing the elections with the help of many citizens who stepped up at a challenging time to serve as election workers.
Finally, special thanks to all the voters who took some time to chat with me over the last few months. They shared, in a thoughtful and respectful way, a wide variety of perspectives and concerns on numerous issues. I encountered virtually none of the hostility that we so often hear pervades our national political dialogue. I am grateful to be part of this community and for the opportunity to continue representing our district in Montpelier.
Rep. David K. Durfee
Shaftsbury