Thank you to the voters of Bennington, Pownal and Shaftsbury for supporting the Bennington Free Clinic (also known as the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic) at March Town Meeting. We are grateful for your continued support of our work.
The clinic provides primary medical care to adults 18 years old and older who do not have health insurance, because they cannot afford it or it is not offered by their place of employment.
Though the clinic is staffed by a superb team of volunteer physicians, nurses and lay people, running the clinic does require funding to buy medical supplies and equipment; pay for lab tests, X-rays and other diagnostic tests; assist with urgently needed dental care; and pay for medicine for patients who can't afford it. Funds provided by the towns help us pay these bills. Thank you for your generous support.
The Free Clinic is a program of Greater Bennington Community Services Inc., which also operates The Kitchen Cupboard, the Emergency Needs Fund, the Bennington Oral Health Coalition, the You First women's health program, the Molly Stark Preventive Dental Hygiene Clinic and other programs. We are located at 121 Depot St. in Bennington.
Charlie Gingo
Bennington