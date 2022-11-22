In the true Spirit of Thanksgiving, I would like to sincerely thank the voters of Bennington District 5, for returning me to the Vermont House of Representatives and as a Justice of the Peace. As top vote getter in both, your overwhelming support humbles me. I will continue to work hard on your behalf, here in Bennington and in Montpelier.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with your thoughts and concerns on issues and legislation that effect all of us. I wish everyone, all the very best for the Holiday Season and the coming year!
Rep. Mary A. Morrissey
Bennington District 5