The North Bennington Roundtable would like to thank the community and beyond for coming out this past Sunday and sharing your potluck items for our Annual Village Block Party.
We could not have done this without you and the folks from local organizations. Big thanks to Mauve Richmond and staff at Park McCullough House for hosting us, Nick Disorda and Sarah Kipper for Power's Market food donations, Tim Newbold at Village School, Rebecca and Betsy from Head Start, Jennie and Dana from the McCullough Library, Sandra Magsamen of Hiland Hall Garden and Matthew Perry from Vermont Arts Exchange.
At the grill, we thank the North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department, Keith Cross Sr. and Ed Harrington, and we're happy to say that all donations towards their cooking goes right back to them for their hard work and dedication.
A shout out to our own local "Made in the Shade" musicians, providing excellent live music the whole time! With folks like these and others, working together makes our Village stronger and a healthy, fun place to live and work!
Matthew Perry
North Bennington, Sept. 11