On behalf of BROC Community Action, I would like to thank the voters for their continued support of our efforts to help all those in need in the town of Manchester and the region. Even though we are now beyond the pandemic, the rising costs of goods and services have strained local families. We are here to help in many ways. We are located at 332 Orchard Road in Bennington. Our programs can be seen at www.broc.org and on all social media. We stand ready to assist.
Tom Donahue, CEO
Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council