I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all who voted this Town Meeting Day and particularly to those who supported my reelection to the Bennington Select Board. It is an honor to serve another term, and I look forward to working with the board and the entire community to continue Bennington on the path toward progress. Thank you to all the candidates who ran: Your decision to run shows a true commitment to our community.
Feel free to reach out to me regarding Select Board business with your ideas, questions or concerns: sperrin@benningtonvt.org or 617-939-4359.
Sarah Perrin
Bennington