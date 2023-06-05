I would like to thank the Bennington Police and Bennington Rural Fire Department for the fast response to my house for a brush fire during our recent period of dry weather.
Nobody ever expects to call 911 for a response, but when you do, you are reminded right away by talking to the 911 communicators that you are dealing with professionals who calmly dispatch emergency services to your location.
I cannot say enough about the Rural Fire Department response, which had just completed another brush fire call. Lights and sirens serve the purpose of clearing traffic for emergency vehicles, but for someone who was waiting for a response helplessly outside, the sirens also send you affirmation that help is on the way, and as they got louder, I knew everything was going to be okay. Bennington Police were right there, ready to help with anything, and when they realized it was under control, they offered assurance that it would all be okay. Then as the professionals they are, they just slipped away to other calls to help our community.
I write to say thank you but to tell readers I was one of those people who never thought I would need to call 911, but I did, and the response was superb. That is why we need to ensure our firefighters and police are the most highly trained and given the best possible equipment to help our community, and we owe them that. Thank you, Bennington Police and Bennington Rural Fire Department.
Niles Family
Bennington