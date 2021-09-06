To the Editor:
As we see the elected representatives of the people of Texas destroy the rights of women to control their health, reproduction and ultimately their futures it is obvious to me that this is is not all that different from the Taliban’s historical repression of women.
It is a frightening commentary that state of Texas, which stubbornly chooses individual freedom from masks and vaccines, impacting the health of the country and the world, feels an equal need to restrict the freedom of women to make individual choices about their bodies.
The world is outraged as Afghanistan returns to a society that values male autocratic behavior over the rights of women to control their own destiny. Please offer the same outrage and action to the women of Texas who have lost the freedom to control their own lives based solely on gender.
This affects us all. We cannot join Afghanistan in becoming a society where women do not have the same rights as men.
Abby Shapiro
Bennington