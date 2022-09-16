Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor:

Susan Allen seems to indiscriminately suggest that "people with guns" are a danger to civil society (Baker: 'No sense of urgency' to attack addiction, violence).

In the same Sept. 15 issue of the Bennington Banner, Seth Brown makes fun of proposals to put armed policemen and teachers in the classroom to guard students.

As a small woman who prevented an attack on her life by simply chambering a round, I would ask Susan and Seth to take a more mature and reasonable attitude toward firearms.

Sophia Healy

North Bennington

