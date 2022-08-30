Getting in the swim of things during these hot summer days has its benefits. Instead of sweating it out on a treadmill, you can exercise by swimming in place in the cool waters of the Battenkill River.
Find a spot in the river where your speed swimming upstream equals the speed of the downstream current. Since the current runs faster in the deeper parts than in the shallow areas, you need to find the correct water depth that makes you swim in place.
When that occurs, you can swim continuously in place using the front crawl (freestyle) or breaststroke. If you wear a face mask with a snorkel tube, you can swim for longer periods of time without having to lift your head to breathe.
Just to be safe, wear a life vest, and don't swim alone.
In a recent swim under the covered bridge in West Arlington, small trout and big sucker fish were seen darting about among the big boulders. Some beer cans were seen and recovered.
There is still time to enjoy the great outdoors. Swim while viewing nature underwater. Feel good about yourself by helping to clean up the environment. Enjoy the healthiest of all exercises.
Swimming with the fishes will make you feel better.
Thomas Greene
Arlington