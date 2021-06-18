Following a year of unimaginable challenges, I want to publicly say thank you to all members of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union community.
To our faculty and staff: thank you for showing up every day, for each other and for your students. Thank you for transforming kitchens into classrooms on a moment’s notice, and for adapting your in-school spaces into inclusive, innovative learning environments despite all odds.
Thank you to the building principals and assistant principals for guiding our schools in a way that you never could have prepared for. You became shining lights for your staff members and students.
Thank you to our office workers, both in schools and at the SVSU Central Office. To our school office workers: thank you for staying organized and coordinating the day-to-day logistics that allowed our schools to run smoothly, despite an ever-changing climate. To our Central Office workers: you kept the wheels turning behind the curtain, providing an essential service for our community as we shifted to remote learning.
To our contracted providers, such as Dufour Transportation and The Abbey Group, thank you for serving our students. I do not know how we would have made it through this year without your dedication.
I am eternally thankful for our custodial and maintenance staff, who have been working in the buildings since the very beginning of the pandemic. Thank you for making sure our staff and students remained safe.
Of course, thank you to our school nurses. The amount of professional learning you engaged in was unprecedented. You, like many others, sacrificed time with your families to help our Emergency Response Team through contact tracing meetings that often took place well into the night. Not only did you lead school officials through this process, but you were the driving force in sharing health and safety resources with our students and families. Your work directly impacted the health of our community, and I am forever thankful.
Thank you to our technology department for ensuring learners and staff were able to access educational resources during remote learning. Your resilience and dedication kept education flowing in a time when technology was absolutely essential.
To our School Care workers: thank you for providing school-based care and supervision for our learners with working families. Your support made learning possible for so many students, easing the minds of our hard-working families. Thank you to our community based childcare and early learning professionals. You helped our learners with remote learning, remaining flexible in meeting the needs of families as our school navigated the pandemic.
I want to thank the families who supported their learners. The state’s health and safety guidance changed on what seemed like a moment’s notice. Our families showed true resilience as they flexed their schedules, rearranged their plans, and repurposed their dining room tables all in the name of education.
Thank you to the local businesses that employ our family members. I’ve heard on more than one occasion that learners had to accompany family members to work so that adults could continue earning while their child engaged in remote learning. Thank you for being understanding with schedules and allowing family members to come in later than normal or leave earlier, just to help accommodate new drop off and pick up times.
Above all else, I want to thank our students. You took every challenge and ran with it. The way you learned changed, the way you were allowed to interact with your friends changed, and the way you operated in the world changed. But throughout it all, and with every obstacle, you thrived.
Finally, thank you to our school boards for the unending support. You took the time to understand the seemingly impossible situation, supporting the schools in all aspects of this crisis. Thank you.
In speaking with administrators and teachers throughout the supervisory union I’ve heard a constant theme: the last 16 months came with many challenges, but they also came with a deep sense of connection.
Families participated in engagement activities more than ever before. Teachers collaborated in new and unique ways, allowing for a more innovative curriculum to be developed for students. All of our staff banded together to make this past school year successful for each other and for learners of all levels.
As the end of the pandemic seems to become more of a reality, I can’t help but think about how proud I feel of the work I’ve been witness to over the past year and a half. As the old adage goes: “It takes a village to raise a child.” Thank you to everyone who helped educate our students this past school year. I appreciate you.
Sincerely,
James R. Culkeen,
Bennington
The writer is superintendent of schools for SVSU.