To the Editor: A few years ago, our Emergency Department (ED) staff came to me with a pressing problem. Patients in the midst of emotional crises — often as a result of social needs, mental health issues, or substance abuse — were behaving in ways that made staff feel unsafe. In some cases, violent emotional episodes made it difficult for our doctors and nurses to perform their duties.
The Bennington Police Department had been an excellent partner up until this time, responding to our calls for help quickly and efficiently. To address this new heightened situation, we established a more formal partnership with the Bennington Police Department. The partnership indicated that officers would spend some time each day in the ED.
The officers’ original aim was to help patients regain control of themselves, so they could get the care they needed. But the officers have done so much more. They are a reassuring presence for physicians and nurses. The safety our staff feels when officers are near has improved job satisfaction and retention. They serve as friendly and encouraging role models for our security team. In some cases, they mentor and support patients directly.
The success of this initiative is just one example of the collaborative leadership provided to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center by Police Chief Paul Doucette. There are many examples that I can point to during my tenure at the hospital.
Our daily interactions with the Bennington Police Department provide a unique perspective. What we notice most is the officers’ generosity of spirit, their service-minded approach, and their genuine compassion. They have become indispensable members of our team who are as driven to our mission — to provide exceptional care and comfort — as we are.
I am deeply grateful for the leadership of Police Chief Doucette and for the contributions he and his team have made to patient and staff safety and to the wellbeing of our community.
Sincerely,
Thomas A. Dee,
Bennington
The writer is president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.