SVHC helped community; now it’s time to help them
To the Editor: What do you remember most about last summer? After a long winter of grinding isolation during which the days have oozed together, it may be hard to remember. For me it is first the vulnerability of global pandemic, the heightened urgency of national racial reckoning, and a lot of unpleasant national politics; however, a close fourth is having our little town literally shaken by persistent and extreme noise violation.
For the Select Board and town staff, the intolerable noise pollution from the former SVC campus was extremely vexing. Although initially we had welcomed the camps enthusiastically, that quickly turned adversarial due to night after night of excessive noise. We received complaints from all over the southwest corner of town, some miles from campus. Noise laws are and were in place but the legal process is slow and people suffered. Complaints from reasonable citizens often ended in something like, “If Bennington can’t stop this, we’re going to have to move.” Lives were being ruined.
The town’s legal team worked very hard to stop the noise but legal victories were not enough relief. A new paradigm was needed for the campus. Even if it had made financial sense for the town to buy SVC, which it absolutely did not, we could not go to a multi-million-dollar auction without a bond vote and consent of voters. But as the bankruptcy auction neared and a sale to the camps seemed likely, an incredible community partner stepped up. Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) realized that the community needed help, needed an alternate buyer that could act nimbly and go toe-to-toe with bidders at auction. To their everlasting credit, their board voted to take an enormous chance on Bennington; they went all in and bought the campus.
The former Everett Estate, Novitiate, St. Joseph’s College, Southern Vermont College, however you think of it, is a critical asset to Bennington. It can be an economic driver for the community again, as well as a beloved place for recreation, but now we also have the bitter knowledge of how much harm could have come from an inconsiderate owner. SVHC deserves both our praise and our financial support for coming to the rescue. They are the best community partner a town could have.
To the scores of people who contacted me and offered to do anything they could to stop the noise, here is your chance. SVHC took tremendous risk for our community, stretching the normal bounds of healthcare to heal our community. Their job is going to be hard but let’s make sure it is not thankless. Please give what you can to the Grateful Bennington Fund. SVHC had our backs when we most needed them, now it is our turn to have theirs. Checks can be mailed to SVHC Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington, VT., 05201; by calling 802-447-5017; or by going to www.svhealthcare.org/thegratefulbenningtonfund.
Donald Campbell,
Bennington