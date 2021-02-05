To the Editor: As residents of the Town of Bennington, we would like to express our appreciation to Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) for their purchase of the former Southern Vermont College (SVC) campus as well as the efforts of David of Newell and Michael McKenna in setting up "The Grateful Bennington Fund.” We appreciate the challenges the decision for SVHC and know it was made for the "greater good" of the community and its residents.
We and our families are grateful that the SVHC leadership and Board of Trustees deemed this project a priority for the community. As users of the trails and as neighbors in the community understand, it is important to keep this community asset available, and we appreciate the collaborative approach towards the development and utilization of the land and structures. Countless other members of our community have made phone calls and visits to the Town Office this past summer with their concerns, and we want to ensure their voices were heard.
We believe the hospital has illustrated its commitment to the continued health and wellbeing of the town in part by temporarily converting the gymnasium to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and applaud the quickness of that decision and the efficiency of accomplishing it. We know the hospital has hired Brian Lent as a project manager and are willing to offer our time as a means of assisting with the assembling a of a cohesive and collaborative plan of action for the buildings and land.
We are confident that a thoughtful approach to the future uses of the land, the facilities and the Mansion will be not only beneficial to SVHC but to the town as well and are extremely happy the hospital’s plans include keeping trail access open to the hundreds of respectful users. Keeping this access open, along with the upcoming renovations to SVHC and the continuance of the Putnam Block redevelopment project, we believe will foster additional growth opportunities and stimulate Bennington’s (and Bennington County’s) continued economic strength!
We know many of our neighbors and friends will step forward in many ways to support the hospital and the community as we move forward and believe that every contribution — no matter how small or large — will be appreciated and felt in the continued efforts to improve the town, the hospital and the region. Please help by contributing to the “Grateful Bennington Fund” here: https://svhealthcare.org/TheGratefulBenningtonFund
Best regards,
Wayn Goodman, Mike Sedgwick and Donnie Wassick,
Bennington