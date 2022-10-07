I recently spent an hour, one-on-one, with Mike Rice, discussing a wide range of issues that will confront him if he’s elected to represent the Bennington-Rutland district in the House of Representatives. From housing affordability, Vermont-based economic development, pressing energy needs, and transportation modes to health care and childcare access, demographic shifts, and job opportunities, Mike showed himself to be a smart, critical thinker who’s ready to wrestle with the diversity of challenges that face our citizens and our state.
With Southern Vermont roots that go back over eight generations, Mike is firmly rooted in our community. I found Mike to be a caring, thoughtful, and delightful individual who would bring a fresh perspective, as a member of the younger generation, to the deliberations in Montpelier. He’s demonstrated that he’s eager to hear from all of us in the Bennington-Rutland District – Dorset, Danby, Landgrove, Peru, and Mt. Tabor – and I hope he’ll hear from you with your vote for him in the upcoming election.
Rosalie Fox
Dorset