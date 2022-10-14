I read a short summary of the discussion of the Bennington-4 candidates, Joe Gervais, Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz. Why is it that Democrats want to demonize everyone who went to the D.C. rally on Jan. 6, 2021? They can’t get off the "threat to democracy" narrative. I wonder if Mr. Bongartz was as sick to his stomach in the summer of 2020 when their Democrat-controlled cities were ravaged by Black Lives Matter and Antifa — breaking store windows, stealing whatever they could carry, burning buildings, cars and beating up innocent civilians? Did you come out against that, Mr. Bongartz? No attempts were made to get that months-long chaos and destruction under control.
To me, the real threat to democracy is the policies of this Democrat-run administration, which are destroying our economy, our culture and our sovereignty. Most destructive perhaps is the ideological curriculum that is seeping into our grade schools. Rather than teaching civics, U.S. and world history, reading and math, the Democrats are becoming obsessed with white supremacy, hating our great nation, gender identity and social justice issues. Does that prepare our youth with a positive outlook for a successful future? I don’t think so.
Regarding what Ms. James said about renewable energy in contrast to "rid(ing) the wild swings of global oil prices," under President Trump we were energy independent, and prices were low. Can you say the same for costs of solar and wind? Vermont is one of the least sunny states in the union, and wind must be pretty constant to provide even minimal energy. Ask the Germans how their green policies are working for them now.
I’ll be just voting for Joe Gervais.
Kathy Wagner
Sandgate