As a longtime member of our community, it has always been my goal to see our town continue to develop. Over the years, I have enjoyed serving on a number of boards. I recognize the time and effort it takes to do so.
I am very pleased to support Ed Woods as a candidate for our Select Board. He has been a part of our community, contributing in numerous ways, both in his professional career and as a volunteer. He comes well-qualified for the position. I believe he will work hard to recruit businesses to our area, resulting in more work opportunities and a higher standard of living for many citizens. Our town will be very fortunate to have Ed continue to work for the betterment of Bennington.
Nancy Woltman
Bennington