Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

As a longtime member of our community, it has always been my goal to see our town continue to develop. Over the years, I have enjoyed serving on a number of boards. I recognize the time and effort it takes to do so.

I am very pleased to support Ed Woods as a candidate for our Select Board. He has been a part of our community, contributing in numerous ways, both in his professional career and as a volunteer. He comes well-qualified for the position. I believe he will work hard to recruit businesses to our area, resulting in more work opportunities and a higher standard of living for many citizens. Our town will be very fortunate to have Ed continue to work for the betterment of Bennington.

Nancy Woltman

Bennington 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.