The midterm elections are just days away — Nov. 8. I am casting my vote for David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor.
David has 18 years of combined knowledge and experience in the Vermont House, Senate and as lieutenant governor from 2017 to 2021. He has been fighting tirelessly to improve the lives of Vermonters. David has been a champion for health care, the environment, housing, child care and the economy. He literally reaches out to folks all across our state, and listens to our concerns. Additionally, he works as a resource to connect us to state government. That's what I want from my lieutenant governor. Someone with knowledge, experience, a deep concern for the issues that matter, and the ability to help us become advocates. Because I have witnessed his passionate commitment to Vermonters in the past, I know we can expect great things from David going forward.
Please join me in casting your vote for David Zuckerman on the 8th.
Lesley Jacobson
North Bennington