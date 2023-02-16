We strongly support Ed Woods in his running for a seat on the Bennington Select Board. His years of leadership with the Chamber of Commerce reflect Ed's commitment to Bennington and its area businesses. As a former publisher of the Bennington Banner and a very active community volunteer, Ed will bring knowledge and experience to the Select Board.
Additionally, Ed, alongside his wife Betsy, continue to operate a successful business in the heart of Bennington. Together they share their strong commitment to a better Bennington.
Donny and Kimalie Wassick
Bennington