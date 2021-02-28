Support White, Bethel, and mayor proposal
To the Editor: The greatness of our community is based largely on the greatness of our citizens and officials, including our Select Board, town management, police, and Sheriff’s Department. Yes, we are all accountable. There is no doubt Bennington residents have witnessed colossal failure over the years by our town leadership, the very people who are either elected or appointed to protect our interests. By all accounts, our town leadership hardly has a record of making decisions to improve the lives of everyone. It is painfully clear their decisions are formed solely to benefit the “connected few.” The Putnam is certainly one example.
As we continue to see our town in an ever-declining state, with stores and small businesses closing and likely to never return, the loss of jobs and livelihoods permanently altered throughout our community, overdoses on the rise, and even murder, we can’t help but write this letter to emphasize Bennington’s need for good government and strong leadership. As the citizens will vote for a mayoral form of government, and our new Select Board, March 2, 2021, there should be two things on our minds: change and betterment.
Several years ago, we wrote a letter to the editor highlighting the need for change in Bennington; starting with our town management. Since then, not much has changed. In fact, things are worse now than in 2017. As our community continues to deal with the effects and outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more obvious now than ever before, real change and betterment are needed for our beloved Bennington.
Let’s face it, the only way real change and betterment come about is when people like you and us show up at the polls and we vote for right action and elect those who we believe are competent and capable of really doing the job for all of us, not just some of us. I believe Mike Bethel and Nancy White are competent and capable and have the passion and desire to implement real change and betterment for everyone.
The good news…we still live in a democracy, and on March 2, 2021, Bennington and North Bennington residents have the unique opportunity to vote for a change in our form of government, as well as the next Select Board to represent and protect all of our interests. We encourage residents to vote, allow your voices to be heard. It is clearly time for new perspectives. We are confident a mayoral form of government and change in our Select Board members will bring about new ideas and a more refreshing outlook for our future, our children’s future, and the future of generations to come. Please VOTE!
Jacqueline Boucher and William Stewart,
Bennington