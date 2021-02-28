Vote for Tina Cook
To the Editor: Let me cut to the chase, I am voting for Tina Cook for select board for many reasons but the one most important to me — and in my opinion most vital to Bennington — is REPRESENTATION.
While our Select Board works hard and provides tremendous service to our town, the makeup of the board does not accurately reflect the makeup of our town. While I am represented as someone who identifies as a woman, as white, as a business owner and as a transplant, many of my neighbors are not able to say the same.
We have the opportunity to elect the first Black person to our Select Board. How has no person of color ever been elected? How can we find it acceptable that children in our community have not yet been able to see someone who shares their unique experience in a position of leadership within our town?
Tina brings a LOT to the table: she is smart, experienced, a parent, a community member, a volunteer.
Most importantly she brings an understanding of what it is like to be “other.” If you don’t believe that there is an us vs. them mentality in Bennington take time to look at comments on her social media posts that point out she’s “not from here.” This outdated criticism is proof Tina should be elected. I’m not from here. Neither is my husband. Neither are many of my friends. But, like Tina, we CHOOSE to live in Bennington. To build lives, to start businesses, to volunteer, and to be Benningtonians.
It is time to eradicate this belief that those who choose to live here do not deserve to be seen or heard as much as those who chose to stay. It is time to bring new voices, perspectives and experiences to our Select Board. It is time for institutional memory and perspectives shaped by living elsewhere are embraced. Equally.
It’s time to elect Tina Cook.
Nancy Koziol,
Bennington